Liverpool are eager to improve their squad on an all-round basis as they prepare to defend their Premier League title.

Liverpool are on the market for new defensive options this summer as Arne Slot continues to piece together his ideal squad to defend the Premier League title.

Signing the likes of Florian Wirtz and now Hugo Ekitike has shown the Reds’ commitment to transforming their attack. But the champions still need to bring in reinforcements across the backline, which now seems to be the priority.

Liverpool are eager to bring in a new senior star to bolster the centre-back options but rotational players are also on the radar.

Liverpool linked with Sunderland target

According to recent reports, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Charlie Cresswell, who is on the radar of newly promoted Sunderland ahead of their first season back in the Premier League.

Homegrown Leeds United talent Cresswell left Elland Road last summer to join French outfit Toulouse, but he is already being linked with a move back to England.

Fabrizio Romano has reported the 22-year-old ‘can leave’ Toulouse this summer, with ‘talks to follow’ after putting his name on the map in recent performances. Ex-Sunderland chief scout Mick Brown has also weighed in on Cresswell’s situation.

“Of course, they’ll be aware of him from his time in England too,” Brown told Football Insider when discussing clubs interested in the centre-back. “He only left Leeds last year, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see him come back to the Premier League.

“It will probably be for at least double what he left for, though, because that’s how these things work when you have Premier League clubs battling for a deal.”

Cresswell left Leeds in a £3.8 million last summer, so Liverpool could be looking at paying upwards of £7 million based on Brown’s prediction.

Charlie Cresswell could be ideal signing for Liverpool

Liverpool have a busy season coming up and will need plenty of depth to rotate between competitions. As things stand, the Reds have four centre-backs on their senior roster but that number is at risk of seriously depleting before the transfer window closes.

Rhys Williams is expected to be sold on this summer and the future of Ibrahima Konate remains a grey area. The Frenchman is now into the final 12 months of his contract and has rejected the club’s attempts to finalise a renewal. Real Madrid are heavily linked with his services and if Liverpool don’t sell up now, they will lose him for free next year.

Slot and co are on the market for a new senior centre-back to either replace or rival Konate but they still need extra options as back-up, too.

Fans will remember the 2020/21 season when injures tore through Liverpool’s backline, leaving Williams and Nat Phillips to hold the fort. This came during their previous title-defending season and the Reds cannot afford for that to happen again.

Signing someone like Cresswell would add much-needed depth to the defensive roster, especially after Joel Matip has also gone unreplaced. The Reds still need to target a centre-back who will start alongside Virgil van Dijk but if Konate does leave, they cannot rely solely on Joe Gomez to act as both rotation and injury cover. Cresswell, as an England Under-21 international, will also fill one of the spot’s in the club’s homegrown quota.