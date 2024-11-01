Liverpool 'chasing' Premier League forward wanted by Arsenal and Newcastle United

Liverpool transfer rumours: The attacker has been in great form across the past year and is proving to be an emerging star.

Liverpool are among a few Premier League clubs who are chasing Brentford attacker Bryan Mbuemo, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has eight goals in nine league games this season and his clear improvements have been noted as clubs are starting to be linked with a potential move. He cost just £5m when he signed from Troyes in 2019 and he has been a key figure ever since joining.

It would seem that the club would make a considerable profit if ,and when, a club looks to make a move. One report from talkSPORT has claimed that a price tag of £50m would be required. Given his deal expires in 2026, next summer would be the final window where they could extract the full value of the player.

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo. The report claims that both Arsenal and Newcastle United are also interested. For Liverpool, they know that Mbuemo plays off the right-hand side which suggests they will be focusing on a potential Mohamed Salah replacement - just in case he doesn’t decide to extend his deal at the club or whether there is a breakdown in talks over a wage increase.

Should he depart, the Brentford attacker would be a similar type of player to bring in. Take their figures for this season; when comparing wingers in the Premier League this season, Salah has 22 metrics ranking in the 90th percentile or above while Mbuemo has 14. One area where Mbuemo is certainly lacking compared to Salah is in terms of creating.

Salah has five assists in the league but the Brentford star ranks in the 97th percentile for expected assists per 90 which suggests he would thrive in a team that has more quality. He also ranks very high for ball recoveries and challenges lost - similar to Salah - meaning he is an energetic, hard-worker who would fit into the mould of a Liverpool attacker.

Some may point towards the deal to bring Federico Chiesa to the club in the summer; the Italian has spent the majority of his time injured and his move ruled out any other attacking additions. Yet, Mbuemo is by far a more natural Salah replacement - and a move to Liverpool would only happen if Salah leaves making this a deal could take place in eight months (plus) time.