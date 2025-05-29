Liverpool risk missing out on €100m key target as Chelsea hold 'concrete talks'

Chelsea are eyeing up this Liverpool player ahead of the summer transfer window | Getty Images

Liverpool and Chelsea are going head-to-head in attempt to sign this huge transfer target.

Liverpool have made it clear who their main targets of the transfer window are. Jeremie Frimpong is expected to arrive at Anfield sooner rather than later, while talks are being held over potential deals for Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz as well.

Arne Slot has the chance to really put his stamp on this Liverpool team over the summer. Few changes have been made since he arrived on Merseyside and fans are excited to see how the squad looks once the new season gets underway.

The Premier League champions are searching for new goalscoring outlets, which is where Wirtz comes in, but they are also on the market for a proven centre-forward. Hugo Ekitike has emerged as one of their leading targets in recent weeks but this transfer pursuit does not appear to be as smooth sailing as some of the others.

Chelsea looking to snub Liverpool for Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool have a few striker options they are exploring right now and there is heavy competition for all of them. According to a new report from Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea could be in a position to snub Liverpool of Ekitike’s signature.

“Chelsea are currently in concrete talks over him. Understand CFC would like to complete the deal as quickly as possible, as they’re aware of Liverpool’s interest,” Plettenberg wrote on social media.

“Chelsea are currently putting in the most effort. Liverpool are also in the race. However, departures – such as Darwin Nunez or Diogo Jota – are needed. Arsenal are monitoring the situation.”

Eintracht Frankfurt are said to be firm on their asking price, demanding clubs at least €100 million (£85m) before they consider a sale for Ekitike. The Frenchman only signed for the German side permanently last summer after impressing on loan. He has made an immediate impact since penning a full-time deal, contributing 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season.

Liverpool must make sales to sign Hugo Ekitike

The report that Liverpool will need to offload some of their own players before they consider a move for Ekitike is not a huge surprise. The Reds have been linked with a number of exit deals already ahead of the summer and Darwin Nunez is one of the leading names.

Since his arrival for a club record fee, the Uruguayan has had a lot of inconsistent performances in red. After making just eight Premier League starts this season, Nunez has slipped significantly down the pecking order under Slot. Liverpool are now looking to sanction a sale, with Atletico Madrid now the frontrunners to secure the striker’s signature this window.

According to Graeme Bailey, the Reds could also consider the sale of Diogo Jota. Speaking to Rousing the Kop, Bailey has said while he is not at the top of the exit list, Liverpool will not rule out a potential sale. If the right offer comes in, Jota could leave, but there is ‘no harm’ keeping him on the books for the new season.