Liverpool & Chelsea linked with fastest player in Bundesliga history Karim Adeyemi - available for £25m
Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi - who could move to the Premier League this summer.
The German international wasn’t part of Julian Naglesmann’s squad who reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, despite having been at the World Cup in 2022. However, he was a key figure in Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final last season, making eight starts.
He passed up a great opportunity to give his side the lead in the final after timing his run to perfection - but he failed to find his way past Thibaut Courtois in what was a gilt-edged opportunity. Having only started 10 league games, he could be set to leave as Dortmund are reportedly asking for a fee around £25m. Chelsea are one side interested and the German is said to be favouring a move to the Premier League.
According to Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger, there is nothing concrete in Liverpool’s interest but they are one of ‘many’ clubs linked. The most advanced from the Premier League looks to be Chelsea who, according to Christian Falk of BILD, the Blues are already in contact with the player and negotiations are planned.
Adeyemi boasts a unique skill set as he has been recorded as the fastest player in Bundesliga history after he registered a time of 36.65 km/h in the 2022/23 campaign. For reference, Sadio Mane registered a 34.7 km/h in his prime, while Mohamed Salah was fractionally slower than Adeyemi at his peak with 36.6 km/h.
As it stands the fastest player at Liverpool has been midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai with 36.76km/h which he clocked against Manchester City last season. Perhaps surprisingly so, the Hungarian is an incredible athlete and is often one of Liverpool’s best and most active players in terms of coverage. In terms of Adeyemi as a signing, Liverpool already possess a a five-man strong attacking line-up and it doesn’t make sense to add another to the mix unless one leaves.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.