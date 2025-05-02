Arne Slot | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have won the 2025/26 Premier League title ahead of Arsenal

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will be hoping to mount another push for the Premier League title again next season. The Reds will expect the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal to compete with next year. Arne Slot has managed to win the trophy in his first year.

The Merseyside outfit have tied down key pair Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk to extensions recently. It remains to be seen whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will follow suit at this stage. He is due see his contract expire in late June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool transfer latest regarding Franco Mastantuono

According to a report by CaughtOffside, Liverpool want River Plate star Franco Mastantuono but Chelsea are ‘determined’ to win the race for his signature. He has a £38million release clause in his deal. Manchester United, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Mastantuono, 17, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and his current club could face a battle to keep hold of him. It remains to be seen at this stage exactly who land him but it appears Enzo Maresca’s side are in the driving seat right now. The London club face a lot of competition for his services though from both teams in England and abroad.

The teenager could be seen by Liverpool as one for the future. The 17-year-old, who is a former Argentina youth international, was snapped up by River Plate in 2019 after spells at River de Azul and Club Cemento. He has since made 55 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with seven goals, four of which have come in this campaign.

Liverpool’s boss Arne Slot hailed by former player

Head coach Slot’s influence at Liverpool this term has been hailed by former player Sander Westerveld. The ex-goalkeeper has said not many people thought the Reds could win the league this year. He has said: "Klopp was a sort of god who changed the club - not just on the pitch but the whole atmosphere. At that moment (when Klopp left) I didn't even think about Arne. Nobody in England knew an awful lot about him. Everybody who knows football said it was going to be a huge task and that this was an unknown coach who comes from the Netherlands."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot said himself last weekend: “That is so, so special. The moment I knew I would become the new head coach over here, that's already a moment that you're so proud of – to be part of such a great football club. Then now to be part of the history of this football club is something I think I could only have dreamt of two, three or four years ago.

“I don't know if it's funny or not but I think four, five or six years ago it was the first time when I was here when Pep Lijnders invited me – that was against Tottenham and I think they won that game 4-0 somewhere around Christmas time. We all know what happened around Tottenham one or two years ago, so now to win it against them is quite special.”