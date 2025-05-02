Chris Sutton and Paul Merson predict Liverpool to have one problem against Chelsea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool travel to Chelsea in their first game since being crowned champions

Newly-crowned kings of English football Liverpool will travel to the capital to take on Champions League hopefuls Chelsea in their first match since ascending to the throne as Premier League champions.

It’s a match which promises to have a carnival atmosphere in the away end as many of the most vociferous supporters from the Kop continue their festivities in the Stamford Bridge stands.

“From the first day I was here, I felt fans supported me and the team. If you win something together, the connection always goes up a notch. Winning a trophy always lifts you to a new dimension,” explained a delighted Arne Slot in his pre-match press conference after getting the team over the line.

The Dutchman has since gone on to describe the remaining four games in some respect as the start of next season and has hinted that although his team still want to finish on as many points as possible, there will be an element of rotation in his selection as he aims to work out which players will remain apart of his project in his second full term on Merseyside.

It’s a match Liverpool will hope to win due to their long-standing rivalry with Chelsea, which may have mellowed since the days of Rafa Benitez and Jose Mourinho, but is still always viewed as a big fixture in the Premier League calendar.

The Reds will hope to put a dent in the Blues’ European hopes, while Enzo Maresca’s side will hope to dampen Liverpool’s title celebrations with a strong performance in front of their supporters.

Paul Merson reveals Liverpool concern ahead of Chelsea clash

Former Arsenal midfielder and two-time first division winner Paul Merson believes the fixture against the league winners could not have come at a better time for Chelsea as they look to boost their Champions League hopes.

He explained, via Sport Keeda : “I always speak about timings in football. And there is no better time to play Liverpool! Three weeks ago, I would have said this would have been a tough game, but now Chelsea have a chance of winning it. I say that because Liverpool have just won the league and will have been out partying. I’m not saying Liverpool players won’t be professional enough. But even if you take your foot off the gas five per cent in this league, you will get punished.”

The Sky Sports pundit ultimately settled on a 2-1 home victory for Chelsea in a game which could be a potential banana skin for the champions.

Chris Sutton shares Paul Merson’s Liverpool fear

Former Chelsea star Chris Sutton, who won the title during his time with Blackburn Rovers also expects a struggle for Liverpool, in a match which has the potential to be the ‘night after the lord mayor's show.’

He said in his BBC Sport predictions: “I would usually be asking which Chelsea side will turn up, but that applies to Liverpool too this week. Arne Slot's side could have been out all week celebrating their title win and we don't know how that will affect them.”

He, however, also questioned whether the jubilation of winning the title could allow Liverpool to enter the game in a rich vein of confidence.

“You often play at your best when you have been on the lash in a scenario like theirs. For example, some of my best games for Celtic came after nights out where we had won something and were allowed to have a couple of beers, but I don't know what to expect here.”

Ultimately, Sutton opted for a 2-1 Liverpool win at Stamford Bridge and claims that even while playing with freedom and rotating the Reds will have enough to take all three points.