Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot shakes hand with Chelsea's Italian head coach Enzo Maresca following the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 20, 2024. ( | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are looking ahead to the summer transfer window after winning the Premier League title

Liverpool are aiming to find a new striker in the transfer window this summer - but with a shortage of top-level options it could be an expensive move for the Reds to pull off.

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak has been named as the club’s dream target but a deal would cost in excess of £120m. The likes of Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen have been touted as potential targets while another name with stronger links is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

All of those players are set to cost in excess of £60m and the respective prices could be driven up with other clubs set to be interested. Another player linked with the Reds is Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku.

The 27-year-old has scored just three goals in 27 Premier League games this season. He arrived at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in 2023 but has struggled in West London after joining for £52m.

Nkunku and Nunez swap deal could suit all parties

The Reds are expected to sell Darwin Nunez this summer. The Uruguayan has been at the club for three years but after an inconsistent Liverpool career - he is set to move on this summer.

Back when Nunez joined Liverpool, the club’s data analysis team pushed to sign the likes of Isak and Nkunku over Nunez. However, then manager Jurgen Klopp was more keen on Nunez, with the Reds eventually agreeing a deal worth up to £85m with Benfica.

With Nkunku and Nunez struggling at their respective clubs - a swap deal between Liverpool and Chelsea this summer could suit all parties. Reports in France claim that Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are also interested in Nkunku - so if Liverpool could offer the Blues an immediate replacement, it could be enough to get the deal done.

Despite a lack of goals, the interest from two other clubs who look set for Champions League football next season indicate the belief that Nkunku can still perform at the top level. And a change of scenery could be what he needs to rejuvenate his career.

Why would Chelsea want Darwin Nunez?

The Stamford Bridge club have previously enquired about the Uruguayan, who has shown flashes of brilliance at Liverpool. A new environment could help him thrive. The forward can play through the middle as well as on the left, offering an element of versatility to Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea will hope to play Champions League football next season and will need a squad big enough to cope with the demands. This campaign, the Europa Conference League has been a breeze for the club as they are one win from winning the competition.

However, even if they have to settle for the Europa League, they will need strength in depth and with not many strikers on the market - Nunez could be a good option to replace Nkunku, who has not been a regular starter anyway. In the last two seasons, Nunez does have a better goal return than Nkunku in the Premier League, and he could prove a tempting option as an understudy to Nicolas Jackson. Both Nunez and Nkunku need new clubs to save their ailing careers - and the answer could be swapping places with each other.