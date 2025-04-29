Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool could be given a way in to sign this Chelsea star if their Premier League rivals make a bold summer move.

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea could open the door for them to sign a long-standing transfer target this summer.

Now that the Reds are officially champions of England, Arne Slot and his team can start thinking about the kind of business they want to pursue once the summer transfer window opens.

Liverpool have already been linked with several exciting targets, from clinical strikers to creative midfielders and solid centre-backs. One man who has been on their radar for a while now is Levi Colwill and Chelsea could finally be in a position where they will consider cashing in on him.

Liverpool could receive Levi Colwill transfer boost

Agreeing new contract terms with Virgil van Dijk has been a massive statement from the Premier League champions. The Reds have ensured they kick off their title-reigning season with two of their most important players in the captain and Mohamed Salah. But Liverpool are also planning ahead for the future in both positions as the influential duo approach their 34th and 33rd birthday respectively.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are eyeing a potential double swoop for Premier League duo Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace and Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth. The Blues are eager to strengthen their side to push on and challenge for the title next season, so they are exploring new options in a number of areas.

Chelsea reportedly plan to sign two new centre-backs, and it’s Guehi and Huijsen who are the main names on the list. However, it is of course worth noting that Huijsen is also on Liverpool’s radar and several reports recently have claimed the Reds are the front-runners for his signature.

The Bournemouth star has a £50 million release clause in place, while Guehi could be available for £40 million this summer as his contract is due to expire in 2026.

Chelsea’s bold pursuit of another two central defenders will surely mean they will look to sell some of the seven already on the roster at Stamford Bridge. Renato Veiga is also out on loan, who is a centre-back by trade but often plays further in midfield. Who Chelsea will opt to cash in on remains to be seen but it could potentially open the door for the chance to sign Colwill.

Liverpool interest in Levi Colwill

Liverpool started showing interest in Colwill back in 2023 and the links continue to rear their heads as we approach another transfer window.

A report from Rousing the Kop back in February claimed that Liverpool renewing their interest in the 22-year-old shouldn’t be ruled out as things stand. TBR Football also reported that the Reds remain ‘strong admirers’ of Colwill and continue to be linked with a potential move for him.

While these previous reports state that Chelsea are not interested in entertaining offers, that could change if they make two new defensive signings this summer. Not only will there simply not be enough room for nine centre-backs, the Blues could be tempted by the pure profit they will receive from a Colwill sale, with him being a homegrown academy graduate.

