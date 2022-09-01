All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp looks to strike a deal on transfer deadline day.

Liverpool have now put together back-to-back wins following a disappointing start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men left it late against Newcastle United on Wednesday night, scoring with the last play of the game to take all three points.

Attention will now turn to the final hours of the transfer window, when Liverpool will attempt to bring in a new midfielder.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the Reds on transfer deadline day.

Arthur talks

Liverpool’s midfielder chase looks to have led them to Juventus star Arthur Melo.

Arthur had been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, but it seems the Reds will now snap him up on loan.

That’s according to 90min and many others, who say a season-long loan deal is being discussed on deadline day.

Arthur has been with Juventus since 2020, when he arrived on an inflated swap deal with Barcelona involving Miralem Pjanic.

He has made 42 Serie A appearances since, and it seems as though he will now head to Anfield on a temporary deal.

Outgoings

Liverpool are not expected to do any other business in terms of incomings, but we could see a few outgoings.

The first of those are already taking place, with two of the Reds’ young players heading out on loan deals.

Paul Glatzel has returned to Tranmere Rovers, where he spent last season.

Meanwhile, Owen Beck has also departed, joining Bolton Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season having cut his Famalicao loan deal short.