Liverpool 'close' to signing 16-year-old from Premier League rivals in £1.5 million deal - reports
Liverpool are closing in on signing Wolves youngster Alvin Ayman, according to reports.
Per the Secret Scout on X (formerly Twitter), the Reds are set to add to their academy ranks. Ayman, 16, joined Wolves from Bradford City last summer and travelled with Gary O’Neil’s side for a 5-1 loss at Manchester City last month. He is capable of operating as a centre-back and in midfield.
A post on X from the Secret Scout said: “Understand that Liverpool are close to completing a deal for 16-year-old Alvin Ayman from Wolves.
“The centre back travelled with the first team last season to Man City. Liverpool scouting at it again! Past deals such Trey Nyoni and Ben Doak at this age. Compensation could rise to £1.5m if the deal goes through.”
Liverpool have signed several 16-year-olds from rival academies in recent years. Last summer, Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo were recruited from Leicester City and West Ham United respectively. Meanwhile, Ben Doak arrived from Celtic in 2022 while Bobby Clark was prised from Newcastle United the previous year. Kaide Gordon (Derby County) and James McConnell (Sunderland) have also been brought into the Reds’ youth ranks.
