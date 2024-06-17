A general view of Anfield. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Wolves youngster Alvin Ayman is reportedly close to signing for Liverpool.

Liverpool are closing in on signing Wolves youngster Alvin Ayman, according to reports.

Per the Secret Scout on X (formerly Twitter), the Reds are set to add to their academy ranks. Ayman, 16, joined Wolves from Bradford City last summer and travelled with Gary O’Neil’s side for a 5-1 loss at Manchester City last month. He is capable of operating as a centre-back and in midfield.

A post on X from the Secret Scout said: “Understand that Liverpool are close to completing a deal for 16-year-old Alvin Ayman from Wolves.

“The centre back travelled with the first team last season to Man City. Liverpool scouting at it again! Past deals such Trey Nyoni and Ben Doak at this age. Compensation could rise to £1.5m if the deal goes through.”