Liverpool transfer news as the Reds are linked with the Benfica star.

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring a midfielder who Arne Slot used to work with.

It is set to be a busy summer for the Reds despite being on the verge of winning the Premier League title. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea are all expected to strengthen in a bid to narrow the gap and Liverpool can ill-afford to stand still.

There have been several players linked with potential moves to Merseyside in various positions - including centre-forward, left-back, centre-back and holding midfield. However, there are suggestions coming from Portugal that Liverpool may well look to improve the No.10 position. Dominik Szoboszlai has largely featured in the role this season. The Hungary international has started 24 top-flight games this term and in all competitions, he has registered seven goals and six assists.

The versatile Curtis Jones has been used in the advanced position. Harvey Elliott, however, has not made a single league start despite several encouraging substitute cameos.

Despite having several options already in the current current, it is suggested by Record that Orkun Kokcu is on Liverpool’s radar. The Turkey international played for Reds head coach Slot at Feyenoord, with the pair winning the Dutch title together in the 2022-23 season and the KNVB Cup the following year. The ex-Groningen man lifted the latter trophy as captain of the Rotterdam-based side and he was named Eredivisie Player of the Year.

That summer, Kokcu earned a switch to Benfica for a reported fee of up to €30 million. That figure surpassed the record fee the Eagles paid for now-Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez when he joined from Almeria in 2021.

Kokcu has been a huge hit in Lisbon. This season, the 24-year-old has fired 11 goals and recorded eight assists in 45 appearances. Benfica are joint-leaders of the Portuguese division and are battling their bitter foes Sporting CP for the title. There have been suggestions that Kokcu has a release clause of €150 million. However, that figure is something that Benfica could look to negotiate if a sale was to take place.

Kokcu has already heaped praise on Slot since he took over the Liverpool hot seat. Slot is set to guide the Reds to the Premier League crown in his maiden campaign after succeeding Jurgen Klopp. Kokcu told Record earlier this season: "Arne Slot is like a father. He made me who I am. He is the best coach in the world. When my old coach [Arne Slot] took over, I had a big breakthrough in his first season,. We reached the final of the [Europa] Conference League that year, but unfortunately we lost.

"Still, I think my performance that season was very good. I actually wanted to transfer in the summer; some of the big clubs in the top six in England were interested in me. We had serious talks about a transfer, but it didn't happen at the last minute. The following season, Arne Slot made me captain of the team, and that responsibility increased my performance even more."