Liverpool 'closing in' on double transfer swoop as 'next Jamal Musiala' is lined up

The youngster is set to join Liverpool from Chelsea.

Liverpool are closing in on signing teenager Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea, reports suggest.

The Reds are set to recruit the 15-year-old attacking midfielder to their academy ranks per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. Ngumoha has turned down a new deal at Stamford Bridge, with Liverpool reportedly set to break their wage structure to sign the youngster.

Despite still being of under-16 level, Ngumoha played nine times for Chelsea under-18s last season, recording one goal and one assist and featured for the under-21s in a 4-0 win over Colchester in the EFL Trophy. The England youth international also trained with the Blues’ first team.

But it appears he’s poised to join Liverpool - and it will be a hammer blow for Chelsea, who also lost Jamal Musiala to Bayern Munich five years ago. Musiala was one of the stars of the Germany team that reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Liverpool continue their strategy of recruiting youngsters they can hone at their AXA Training Centre. The Reds are believed to be close to signing Wolves’ Alvin Ayman, who can play in defence and midfield.

Last summer, Liverpool brought in Trey Nyoni (Leicester) and Amara Nallo (West Ham) while the likes of Ben Doak (Celtic), Bobby Clark (Newcastle), Kaide Gordon (Derby County) Stefan Bajcetic (Celta Vigo) and James McConnell (Sunderland) have all been prised from other clubs in recent years.

