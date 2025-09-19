Rob Page, Head Coach of Liverpool, looks on prior to the UEFA Youth League match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Liverpool FC Academy on September 17, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool under-21 head coach Rob Page has been discussing some of the youngsters in the academy.

Liverpool under-21 head coach Rob Page believes that Jayden Danns has a ‘bright future’ ahead.

The striker was named on the bench for Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, having battled back from injury issues. Despite making only nine Reds appearances, Danns has scored three times and he memorably came off the bench in the 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final last year.

The 19-year-old joined Sunderland on loan in the January transfer window but did not make a single appearance. An issue found in his medical meant that Danns was sidelined as the Black Cats earned promotion to the Premier League.

His minutes have been managed carefully this campaign, with Danns not involved in the pre-season tour of Asia. But he has recorded four goal contributions in as many games, including scoring on England under-20 debut in a 2-1 loss to Italy earlier this month. The 19-year-old also wore the captain’s armband.

What’s been said

Page joined Liverpool in the summer having previously worked as Wales manager. And he reckons that Danns will go on to have a good career. Speaking to the club’s website, Page said: am really enjoying it and really enjoying my time here at this club. I wanted to come into something that was more of a project rather than just go back into senior football. There are some great lads here. They have just been on the international break so I’ve had some really good conversations with the English coaches and working together to get the best out of the players.

“It’s not just about the results at this age group. It’s about developing players, whether it’s for our first team or elsewhere to get them a career in the game. I went to watch Dannsy [Jayden Danns] play for England U20s against Italy and he scored, he got another hour under his belt and I thought he was excellent on the night. Dannsy has got a bright future if he continues to develop as we think he will. I spoke with the England coach and if we work together then we will give Dannsy the best opportunity to develop going forward, which I’m sure he will.”

Ngumoha and Nyoni praise

Rio Nguomoha is the current poster boy for Liverpool’s academy. The winger has made hurtling progress since arriving from Chelsea in 2024. Ngumoha is now a recognised member of Arne Slot’s squad and became the club’s youngest scored aged 16 and 361 days when netting the 100th-minute winner in a 3-2 victory at Newcastle United.

Trey Nyoni, 19, also regularly trains with Slot’s side. On the pair, Page said: “It has been excellent for the lads in our group to see the progression the likes of Trey and Rio, for example, have made by stepping into the first-team squad.

“It’s encouraging for the other players as well, so they keep trying to give their best every day then who knows what might happen in the future? Fair play to the club, they’ve got a rich history of lads they have developed over the years and we are seeing it now with Rio and Trey in particular.”