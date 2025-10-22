Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool are back in Champions League action on Wednesday night as Arne Slot’s side look to return to winning ways

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have lost their last four games in a row in all competitions and will be eager to turn their fortunes around quick. The Merseyside giants were beaten 2-1 at home by Manchester United at Anfield last time out. Harry Maguire scored a late winner for the visitors and the hosts weren’t able to get back into the game.

Arne Slot’s side have slipped down to 3rd place in the Premier League table now behind Arsenal and Manchester City. They are back in action on Wednesday night with an away trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. Slot has the chance to freshen up his side with some changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool should take Alexander Isak out of the firing line

Liverpool spent a lot of money over the summer and it is proving hard for Slot to blend all their new signings into his starting XI. He is spoilt for options, especially at the top end of the pitch, and it is difficult for him to pick his starting XI. Alexander Isak was snapped up from Newcastle United but has struggled to find his shooting boots so far.

The Reds should take him out of the firing line against Eintracht Frankfurt and bring him on later in the game if needed. Their upcoming clash is an ideal opportunity for Ekitike to lead the line instead of Isak against his former club. The 23-year-old has made a positive impression since his £79million transfer in the last window and has adapted pretty well to life in England.

Ekitike, who is a France international with four caps under his belt, has scored five goals in his first 11 games and could do with more minutes as he continues to get up to full speed. Prior to his move, he found the net on 22 occasions in 48 outings for Frankfurt in the last campaign. He has also had spells in the past as a youngster with the likes of Stade de Reims and PSG in his native country.

Liverpool should start Federico Chiesa

Like Isak, attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz also arrived for a hefty fee but it has taken him a while to find his feet. Cody Gakpo managed to score against Manchester United and is poised to get the nod again against Frankfurt. He has been in decent form for Liverpool so far this term and will be looking to add to his tally over the coming weeks and months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds should start Federico Chiesa in their next match to give Mo Salah a breather. The Italian has looked sharp coming on as a substitute and will feel he has a point to prove. Earlier this year it looked like his time in this country was coming to an end but he stayed put beyond the last transfer deadline.

Chiesa gives Slot another option to pick from at the top end of the pitch. He adds pace to their team and his trickery can cause problems to opposition defenders. The 27-year-old joined them back in 2024 and has since had to be patient for opportunities. This season he has shown a real commitment and passion.

Liverpool’s next Premier League match against Brentford away this weekend is an important one so keeping the likes of Isak, Wirtz and Salah fresh would be a sensible decision. Gakpo, Chiesa and Ekitike all have enough quality to get the better of Frankfurt if they all start. They have also done enough to deserve a start ahead of the likes of Salah and Isak in a big Champions League game.

Isak and Salah have both struggled this season and must be dropped as a reminder that only consistent performance levels should keep you in the team.

Slot will have one eye on the league as he looks to win the title again this year.