Liverpool complete signing of winger as he posts six-word announcement from Anfield
Rio Ngumoha has officially signed for Liverpool.
The 16-year-old winger’s switch to Anfield from Chelsea has been confirmed after he took to Instagram to announce the news. He posted: “Delighted to sign for @liverpoolfc YNWA”.
Ngumoha turned down fresh terms at Chelsea to make the move to Liverpool. The Premier League conducted a five-step investigation process before the transfer could be ratified. All checks have indeed been completed, with the England youth international posing with a ‘Rio 11’ jersey at Anfield.
Despite being of under-15 age group last season, Ngumoha made nine appearances for Chelsea under-18s, scoring one goal and one assist. He also came off the bench for the under-21s in an EFL Trophy triumph over Colchester United - and trained with the first team.
But Ngumoha has deemed Liverpool as the better option to continue his promising progress. The Reds have signed a number of highly-rated youngsters in recent years, including Trey Nyoni, Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic and Kaide Gordon. Earlier this summer, Liverpool sold Bobby Clark to Red Bull Salzburg for £10 million - only three years after arriving from Newcastle United for £1.5 million.
