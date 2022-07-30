All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Liverpool.

While the Premier League is set to get underway next week, Liverpool have the small matter of a Community Shield clash with Manchester City to contend with this weekend.

The Reds will be eager to get their campaign off to a winning start, but regardless of Saturday’s result, Jurgen Klopp will be fully aware of the fact that he still has the opportunity to fine tune his squad over the remainder of the transfer window.

With that in mind, here is Saturday’s Liverpool-related transfer speculation...

Reds confident of Bellingham deal

Liverpool are confident of wrapping up deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, and could even have an agreement in place within weeks, as per Football Insider.

The England international has been linked with the Reds for some time, and according to this latest update, there is a growing belief that an agreement can be reached to take the precocious talent to Anfield.

Any transfer would not happen this summer, however, with negotiations focused on a deal that could see Bellingham sign for Jurgen Klopp’s men as soon as January.

It is understood that a summer 2023 switch remains the most likely outcome, though.

Football Insider suggest that new talks have been held this week.

Liverpool prepare Leonardo swoop

Liverpool are expected to make a bid to sign Santos striker Marcos Leonardo “very soon”, according to Brazilian outlet Bolavip.

The promising 19-year-old hit 15 goal in 39 appearances across all competitions last season, and has been dubbed the “next Neymar” in some quarters, and has seemingly done enough to arrest the attention of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

An “official proposal” from the Reds is expected in the near future, although details on potential transfer fees and such remain relatively hazy at this stage.

Nunes wants Liverpool switch

Wolves have made a formal offer to sign Sporting star Matheus Nunes, but the midfielder is holding out for a move to Liverpool.

According to Correio da Manha, Wanderers have tabled an acceptable offer for the Portugal international, who is believed to have a £50.4 million release clause written into his contract.