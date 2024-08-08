Martin Zubimendi 'sticking point' emerges but Liverpool 'confident' of potential triple signing

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 8th Aug 2024, 07:15 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 09:55 GMT
Martin Zubimendi of Spain controls the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Albania and Spain at DÃ¼sseldorf Arena on June 24, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Martin Zubimendi of Spain controls the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Albania and Spain at DÃ¼sseldorf Arena on June 24, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Martin Zubimendi of Spain controls the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Albania and Spain at DÃ¼sseldorf Arena on June 24, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Martin Zubimendi is a transfer target for Liverpool.

Liverpool are growing in confidence that they can complete their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Martin Zubimendi is on the Reds' list of priorities as Arne Slot's business finally begins to take shape. New head coach Slot wants to sign a new defensive midfielder who can provide more control in the engine room, with the Real Sociedad man identified. Zubimendi, who replaced Rodri at half-time in Spain's Euro 2024 final victory over England, has a £51 million release clause in his Sociedad contract.

According to The Times, Liverpool are growing in confidence that they can secure the services of the 25-year-old. However, the only 'sticking point' is that the Basque-based outfit could ask for the entire £51 million upfront. That would mean another significant short-term outlay for Liverpool, who splashed out a combined £95 million to trigger the release clauses of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai last summer.

The Reds will hope that they can secure Zubimendi’s services ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League opening fixture against Ipswich Town on 17 August.

Liverpool are also set to add youngsters Alvin Ayman and Rio Ngumoha to their ranks from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea respectively.

