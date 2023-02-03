Liverpool’s full squad for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool have confirmed their Premier League for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Jurgen Klopp has submitted a 24-man set-up, which is one short of the maximum clubs are allowed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That is because clubs cannot submit more than 17 players who do not fit "Home Grown Player" (HGP) criteria. Cody Gakpo's arrival from PSV Eindhoven took the Reds up to their limited.

Meanwhile, Liverpool only have seven homegrown players (Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nat Phillips and Caoimhin Kelleher) in their squad.

You'd be forgiven for panicking when not spotting Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay at first glance.

However, they are all registered as under-21 players, having been born after 1 January 2001.

Liverpool squad

Goalkeepers: Adrian, Alisson, Kelleher*.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold*, Gomez*, Konate, Matip ,Phillips*, Robertson, Tsimikas, van Dijk.

Midfielders: Arthur, Fabinho, Henderson* Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain*, Thiago.

Forwards: Diaz, Firmino, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Salah.