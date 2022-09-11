Liverpool are set to face Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Pre-match media commitments Liverpool's Champions League clash against Ajax have been confirmed.

The Reds' Premier League game against Wolves this weekend was postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II aged 96.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All football in England was called off out of a mark of respect.

There is some uncertainty whether Liverpool's trip to Chelsea next Sunday will go ahead.

The Queen's funeral takes place the following day and there are concerns about policing levels in London.

However, the Reds look set to be in action when Ajax travel to Anfield on Tuesday - with pre-match media duties confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp will speak to the press at 13.00 BST on Monday before open training is set to be streamed from the AXA Training Centre at 16.15 BST.

Meanwhile, Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is due to face questions from the media at 17.00 BST before opening training takes place at Anfield an hour later.

Liverpool put ticket sales for season-ticket holders and members on hold after the Wolves game was postponed - but are expected to be available from Monday morning.