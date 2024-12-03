Getty Images

Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Newcastle United.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Reds make the trip to St James’ Park nine points clear at the summit of the table. But the visitors will already be without Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring), who are sidelined for the upcoming weeks, while Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) has been ruled out of the Magpies clash.

Alisson Becker (hamstring) has been absent for the past 10 matches. The No.1 goalkeeper has been spotted late in part of team training. But because Caoimhin Kelleher has been in excellent form while deputising, Slot believes that Alisson does not need to be rushed back and will miss an 11th successive match in all competition - although he’s expected to be back between the posts before the end of December.

The Liverpool boss said: “I think I have been clear a few weeks ago about our goalkeepers. We are just waiting for the moment that Alisson is completely fit because Caoimhin is doing too well to put Alisson in goal if he’s only on 50 per cent.

“It would not be good for Alisson or the team. He is getting there. It might take a few extra days but he is getting there. The end phase of rehab is almost the period where you feel is he really there or does he need a few extra days but he will be in goal before the end of December.”

Diogo Jota has been absent for a similar timeframe, having sustained a rib injury in a 2-1 win over Chelsea at the start of October. Federico Chiesa hasn’t been available for the previous 12 matches and struggled for fitness since his summer arrival from Juventus. The winger is back in training but still may not be able to feature.