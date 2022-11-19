John Barnes is back at Liverpool as a club ambassador.

Barnes is an Anfield legend and regarded as one of the Reds’ best players in history. During his 10 years at Liverpool between 1987-97, the former England international made 407 appearances and scored 108 goals - helping the club win two league titles the FA Cup and League Cup.

Now Barnes joins his former team-mate, Ian Rush, as an ambassador to represent the Reds at home and away matches. On his appointment, Barnes told the club website: “It’s a fantastic honour for me to be made an ambassador for this great club and all it stands for.

“I loved representing LFC as a player and I’m relishing the prospect of wearing the beloved Liver bird crest on my chest once again – albeit on a suit this time around.”

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome John Barnes as an LFC ambassador.

“He is a true legend at this football club, and we know how much Liverpool Football Club means to him. John had a huge impact in his 10 years here, both on and off the pitch.

