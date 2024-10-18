Wataru Endo of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on October 18, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool prepare to face Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield.

Wataru Endo has trained with Liverpool today ahead of their clash against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arne Slot admitted that the Reds have some doubts ahead of the encounter after the international break. Endo was one of them, having missed Japan’s 1-1 draw against Australia during the international break because of illness.

However, Endo has been spotted with the rest of his team-mates in today’s session at the AXA Training Centre. That suggests that the midfielder is over his sickness and will be available to face Chelsea. Endo has had to be patient for opportunities so far this campaign and is yet to start a Premier League game for table-topping Liverpool. Ryan Gravenberch has been preferred - and thrived - in the number-six position.

But Endo displayed all of his experience when coming off the bench to help Liverpool see out a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace before the international break and may be required to do so again against Chelsea. The Reds prepare for their toughest challenge so far this season against the fourth-placed London club.

However, Alexis Mac Allister and Kostas Tsimikas were not pictured during the session. Mac Allister missed Argentina’s draw against Venezuela but played for just more than an hour in a 6-0 thrashing of Bolivia. Tsimikas, meanwhile, was absent for Greece’s 1-0 victory over England and managed only eight minutes in their 2-0 triumph against the Republic of Ireland. Federico Chiesa could also not be spotted having missed Liverpool’s previous two games.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot said: “Now we’ve got quite some issues from players coming back from the national teams, and we can only judge that perfectly today because today is the first time that they are all in and the first time that they are all training together again. So, let’s see after the session where everybody is.

“Macca missed one game [for Argentina], he played the second one. Kostas missed out in the first game against England so I can name them all but we’ve got a few issues going on and let’s wait and see where we are after today. Endo as well was also sick.”