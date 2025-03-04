Liverpool confirm Cody Gakpo decision after missing training as full 24-man travelling squad for PSG revealed

Published 4th Mar 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 16:54 BST
Full Liverpool travelling party confirmed to face PSG in the Champions League.

Liverpool have confirmed their travelling squad for their Champions League last-16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds have jetted to the French capital, leaving Liverpool John Lennon Airport earlier today. And in good news, Cody Gakpo is part of Arne Slot’s travelling party. The forward was absent from training earlier today, having recently returned from a knock. But Liverpool have confirmed that Gakpo has at least made the trip to face Ligue 1 champions-elect PSG.

Head coach Slot will speak to the media at the Parc des Princes later this evening and will give an update on why Gakpo was not involved in the session at the AXA Training Centre.

The only senior players not involved, as expected, are Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez, with both defenders currently sidelined because of respective hamstring injuries.

Liverpool squad for PSG: Alisson, Endo, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Robertson, Gravenberch, McConnell, Jaros, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Davies, Nyoni.

