Liverpool confirm contract agreement with 'really intelligent' Anfield ace

Liverpool have made an official contract announcement.

Liverpool have announced that Alvin Ayman has signed his first professional contract with the club, following his move to Anfield last summer. At just 17, the midfielder is making big strides in his early career, having begun to establish himself under Marc Bridge-Wilkinson's for the U18s side.

Ayman predominantly plays in midfield but he can also operate as a defender, which could make him a strong option for Arne Slot to have in his ranks in the near future. He made his competitive debut for Liverpool U18s in their recent clash against Blackburn Rovers and has since featured for the U19s against AC Milan in the UEFA Youth League.

Ayman made the £1.5 million move to Liverpool during the 2024 summer window after impressive at Liverpool’s Premier League rivals. He joined the club around the same time as Rio Ngumoha, who has already made his senior debut since making his move from Chelsea.

Ngumoha was handed a start against Accrington Stanley in Liverpool’s 4-0 FA Cup win and was named on the bench for their Carabao Cup clash against Southampton.

Alvin Ayman praise

Prior to his Liverpool transfer, Ayman was praised by Wolves U21s head coach James Collins. The 17-year-old made his U21s debut during a Premier League 2 match against Derby County, after which Collins gave some positive feedback for his performance.

“Alvin was diligent with his defending and really intelligent with his positioning of where he was defending,” the manager told the club’s website at the time.

With a professional contract now signed, Slot could start to integrate Ayman into the senior team ahead of another decisive pre-season.

Other Liverpool contract news

Liverpool are clearly now in a position to start negotiating contracts, which could be good news for fans eagerly awaiting news on a certain trio. As things stand, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all at risk of leaving the club as free agents in the summer. No concrete reports have come directly from the club yet but there has been plenty of speculation.

Salah confirmed earlier this month that talks between him and Liverpool have not been moving forward. However, it seems the Reds are definitely active when it comes to other players. Ibrahima Konaté confirmed ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Lille that a new contract has been put on the table by Liverpool but kept tight-lipped over whether he had put pen to paper or not.

“Who talked about that a few months ago? The club didn't say anything, I didn't say anything, it's one person that says that,” Konaté continued when asked about reports of him being close to penning a new deal. “I was not ready, I didn't know when he said that but after I spoke with the club. But after, I’m really focused on what happened now and we'll see what will happen.”

The Reds are also eager to tie Harvey Elliott down to new terms. According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘planning contract renewal talks’ with the midfielder, whose current deal is due to expire in 2027. Elliott recently made it clear he does not want to leave Liverpool any time soon and is looking to fight for his place in Slot’s team.