Liverpool confirm Darwin Nunez injury plan ahead of Chelsea clash

Darwin Nunez injury update ahead of Liverpool vs Chelsea.

Liverpool are hopeful that Darwin Nunez will return to training today.

The Reds striker was again absent for the match-day squad for Tuesday night’s 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay victory over Wolves.

Advertisement

Nunez, who signed for Liverpool from Benfica last summer for an initial £64 million, also missed the 3-0 loss at Brighton in the Premier League last weekend.

With Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz all injured, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for as many attacking players available as possible when Liverpool face Chelsea on Saturday (12.45 GMT).