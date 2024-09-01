Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool aim to continue their 100% start to the Premier League season against Man Utd.

Liverpool have confirmed there will be a first appearance when they take on Manchester United today - for their 2024-25 third kit.

The Reds will don the Nike strip on a maiden occasion at Old Trafford (16.00 BST). Arne Slot’s side will not wear their black away strip as it clashes with United’s home kit. As a result, Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Co. will be in the cream jersey. A post on Liverpool’s X (formerly Twitter) account read: “We'll be wearing our 2024/25 @nikefootball third kit for the first time today 😍.”

Liverpool aim to continue their 100% start to the Premier League season against bitter foes United. The Reds earned a 2-0 victory at Ipswich Town on the opening day of the campaign before beating Brentford by the same scoreline at Anfield last weekend.

Liverpool did fail to beat United on three occasions last term, though. They were held to frustrating 0-0 and 2-2 draws in the Premier League as well as losing 4-3 in the FA Cup at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag’s men have had a mixed start to 2024-25, beating Fulham 1-0 before losing 2-1 at Brighton last weekend.

The fierce rivals also met in pre-season in the USA last month, with Liverpool earning a 3-0 win.