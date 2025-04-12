Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool injury news on Alisson Becker and Conor Bradley.

Arne Slot has suggested that Conor Bradley is fit to start for Liverpool against West Ham United.

The right-back has recently returned from a hamstring injury. He came off the bench in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat by Fulham, with Bradley making an immediate impact and assisting Luis Diaz’s goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is still unavailable because of an ankle injury, with Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones deputising on the right-hand side of defence in the past three games. But Bradley is back in contention to feature from the outset, which is a big boost for Liverpool.

The Northern Ireland has made 23 appearances so far this season. The Reds are aiming to bounce back against West Ham an Anfield on Sunday and take another step closer towards being crowned Premier League champions. Arne Slot’s side are 11 points clear at the summit and need a further 11 points fro their final seven games to be crowned champions.

And after a full week of training, Slot was asked if Bradley is in contention to feature from the outset against the Hammers. “Yes, it does,” the Liverpool boss replied. “Of course it’s a boost, it’s always a boost when quality players come back. Especially quality players in that position, because I think Curtis Jones is a quality player but it’s not his favourite position.

“So to have a player in his favourite position is always – not always - but might be better for the team. And Conor has done so well for us this season, just like Trent [Alexander-Arnold]. But when Trent then isn’t there, you always hope to look behind you and see that Conor is available. But then if he isn’t, we have to solve that problem. And we are not the only team in this league that has had these problems. We’ve tried to bring the best out of it.

“That worked really well against Everton. I think Curtis played well also against Fulham. Of course, he was involved in the goal but you can ask yourself the question if he could do so much about that. He did it quite well to very well, in my opinion, for two times. But now to have Conor back, I think we all would make the same decision and that’s playing Conor in that position.”

In addition, Slot revealed that Alisson Becker is ready to return to action. The goalkeeper has missed Liverpool’s past two games because of concussion protocol. Alisson suffered a head collision while representing Brazil in a 2-1 win over Colombia last month. Alisson has trained with Liverpool this week and is set to replace Caoimhin Kelleher between the posts.