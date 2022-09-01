Liverpool confirm first piece of summer transfer deadline day business
Paul Glatzel has left Liverpool on a season-long loan to join Tranmere.
The striker, 21, moves back to the League Two club for a second straight campaign.
Glatzel scored six goals in 21 appearances for Rovers last term.
Now the Liverpool academy product, who captained the under-18s to FA Youth Cup glory in 2019, returns to Prenton Park to garner more senior experience.