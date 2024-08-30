Contract expires in June 2025 | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Liverpool defender has exited on loan to the Championship.

Nat Phillips has departed Liverpool and joined Derby County for the rest of the season on loan.

The 27-year-old has also had previous loan stints with VfB Stuttgart, AFC Bournemouth and Celtic - as well as Cardiff City last season. Having graduated into the first-team squad in 2019, he spent a year on loan in Germany before having to be recalled during the 2020/21 season to help Jurgen Klopp’s side through an injury crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was his first taste of senior action for the Reds where he went onto form an unlikely partnership with fellow academy graduate Rhys Williams. He made 20 appearances in that campaign which was mostly behind closed doors, with 15 starts in the league and three starts in Europe - including both legs against Real Madrid. His last appearance for Liverpool came in early 2023, in a FA Cup replay with Wolves.

A loan to Bournemouth followed, before he barely featured in any form for Liverpool across the 2022/23 season. Then his loan at Celtic was cut short in the first half of last season before Cardiff were able to offer him regular football. And now he heads to Derby who were promoted from League One last season as runners-up.

Currently, he has just one year left on his current deal and it is unclear what the future holds at the end of his current Championship loan. He was linked with a move away this summer as Turkish side Trabzonspor had a £4m bid rejected and never returned with a second offer.

The Reds have allowed several players to leave this summer including fellow defender Sepp van den Berg in a permanent move to Brentford, for a fee around £20m, plus add-ons. Joe Gomez was heavily linked with a move away earlier in the window to Newcastle United but that deal fell flat as Anthony Gordon negotiations broke down.