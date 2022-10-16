Liverpool team news for the Premier League fixture against Man City at Anfield as Ibrahima Konate misses out through injury and Trent Alexander-Arnold is back on the bench.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s clash against Manchester City at Anfield.

The Reds make five changes from the 7-1 thrashing of Rangers in the Champions League.

After missing training on Friday, Ibrahima Konate is not in the match-day squad. The centre-back has recently come back from an injury.

It means that James Milner features at right-back with Joe Gomez partnering Virgil van Dijk in defence.

On the left-hand side, Andy Robertson starts with Kostas Tsimikas dropping to the bench.

After scoring a hat-trick off the bench against Rangers, Mo Salah unsurprisingly returns in attack in place of Darwin Nunez.

Diogo Jota comes in for Fabio Carvalho on the left wing, while Thiago Alcantara replaces Jordan Henderson in midfield.

There’s also huge news that Trent Alexander-Arnold features on the bench, having expected to be absent for two weeks with an ankle issue.

Curtis Jones has also recovered from a knee problem to be included among the subs.

Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago, Jota, Firmino, Salah.