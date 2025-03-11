Liverpool confirm injury boost as three changes made for seismic PSG encounter
Arne Slot has made three changes for Liverpool’s Champions League last 16 second-leg showdown against Paris Saint-Germain.
The Reds hold a slender 1-0 aggregate lead after last week’s smash-and-grab win in the French capital. From Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League, it is no surprise that Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister both return to the starting XI. The pair came off the bench at half-time and come in for Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones respectively. Robertson operates at left-back and Mac Allister features in midfield.
In addition, Diogo Jota is back to spearhead the attack despite Darwin Nunez scoring against Southampton and winning the first of two penalties. There is also a boost on the bench, with Cody Gakpo back from a minor ankle injury.
Should Liverpool advance into the next round, they will face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, McConnell, Quansah.