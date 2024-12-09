Alisson Becker of Liverpool boarding a plane ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match against Girona at Liverpool John Lennon Airport on December 09, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool full squad to face Girona in the Champions League confirmed.

Liverpool have confirmed their squad for tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Girona.

The Reds included 19 players in total as they jetted off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport this afternoon. And in a major boost, two players are back involved.

Alisson Becker has been named as part of Arne Slot’s set-up to face the La Liga outfit. No.1 goalkeeper Alisson has been on the sidelines for more than two months with a hamstring injury and the Reds have been patient with his recovery. Caoimhin Kelleher has impressed while deputising but Slot has insisted that Alisson will be first choice when he returns.

However, Diogo Jota is still not ready to be involved. The striker has been on the treatment table because of a rib injury suffered in a 2-1 win over Chelsea in October. And despite training with Liverpool earlier today, he has still to be given the green light.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa does not feature because of illness. Meanwhile, Tyler Morton is a new absentee as he recovers from a knock with Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas and Conor Bradley still injured while Alexis Mac Allister is suspended.

Jayden Danns was part of today’s session at the AXA Training Centre. However, the 18-year-old striker is omitted along with fellow youngsters Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo despite the trio being eligible. Under-21 pair James McConnell and James Norris are to be on the bench, though.

Liverpool squad: Alisson, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Gravenberch, McConnell, Jaros, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Norris, Quansah.