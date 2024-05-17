Joel Matip with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Joel Matip will depart Liverpool at the end of his contract.

The centre-back will depart the Reds at the end of his contract that expires next month. Matip has spent the past eight years at Anfield and been at the heart of the success delivered under Jurgen Klopp.

The centre-back has helped Liverpool win seven major trophies - including the Champions League and Premier League. Matip has made a total of 201 appearances, scoring 11 goals for the Reds. However, he has not played since December after suffering a devastating ACL injury in a 4-3 win over Fulham.

And with Klopp departing as manager, Matip - one of the German’s first signings in the summer of 2016 - will too head for pastures new.

Klopp said on Matip’s exit: “In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip. I’m not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him.

“A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being – we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction.

