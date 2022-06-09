Liverpool confirm list of seven departures following 2021-22 season

Liverpool have confirmed Divock Origi will leave Anfield after their 2022 retained list annoucement.

Liverpool have confirmed that seven players will leave this summer.

Divock Origi, Loris Karius, Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn all exit Anfield at the end of the month.

It’s not surprise any of the quartet are departing, with Origi given a guard of honour after the Reds’ final Premier League game of the season.

The striker spent eight years on Merseyside, winning every trophy possible and establishing cult-hero status.

Karius hasn’t played for Liverpool since his disastrous performance in the 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final. He’s had loan spells with Besiktas and Union Berlin since.

Ojo, meanwhile, has spent the past five seasons on loan at various clubs - most recently Millwall.

Woodburn spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Hearts but could not sparkle. He remains the youngest scorer in Liverpool history.

Meanwhile, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff and Sean Wilson leave the club’s under-23s set-up.

Liverpool recently announced that James Milner signed a new contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.