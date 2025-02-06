Liverpool confirm new absence as four changes made against Tottenham Hotspur

Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Tottenham Hotspur oi the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Liverpool have made four changes as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

The Reds need to overturn a 1-0 defeat from the first clash in North London if they are to reach Wembley.

However, there is no Alisson Becker in the squad. The goalkeeper does not feature so Caoimhin Kelleher - who was the designated stopper when Liverpool won the Carabao Cup last season and in 2022 under Jurgen Klopp - is between the posts. Viteslav Jaros provides cover on the bench.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is ruled out with injury as expected to Conor Bradley comes in at right-back. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones replaces Alexis Mac Allister in the engine room and Darwin Nunez spearheads the attack in the place of Luis Diaz.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Jaros, Endo, Diaz, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah