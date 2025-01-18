Liverpool confirm new injury blow as just one change against Brentford made

Diogo Jota of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on October 20, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Diogo Jota of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on October 20, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool team to face Brentford in the Premier League confirmed.

Diogo Jota does not feature in Liverpool’s squad to face Brentford in the Premier League.

Arne Slot admitted that the striker was a doubt for the Gtech Community Stadium clash after bagging the equaliser off the bench in the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest earlier this week. And Jota is not involved as his frustrating time with fitness issues continue.

Liverpool make just one change from the Forest stalemate. Kostas Tsimikas, who assisted Jota’s leveller just 22 seconds after coming off the bench, starts at left-back ahead of Andy Robertson.

Luis Diaz continues to spearhead the attack with Darwin Nunez having to settle for a berth on the bench after returning from a one-match suspension.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Nunez, Chiesa

