Liverpool have signed Will Wright from Salford City after Arsenal also agreed a fee.

Liverpool have all-but officially confirmed that they have won the race to sign a teenage striker ahead of a Premier League rival.

The Reds have signed a number of youngsters in recent years to bolster their academy set-up. The recruitment decision is bearing fruit, with players either going on to become first-team members such as Harvey Elliott, while there are high hopes for Rio Ngumoha after his impressive performances in pre-season.

But Liverpool are also prepared to develop fledgling talents and sell them for a significant profit. Last summer, the Reds banked £10 million from the exit of Bobby Clarke to Red Bull Salzburg and Ben Doak could depart in the region of £25 million.

In the current transfer window, Liverpool have been in pursuit of a fledgling talent from the Football League. Will Wright fired more than 50 goals across age groups for Salford City last season, while he made his debut for the League Two side in an 8-0 loss against Manchester City. Wright also made two outings in League Two.

Arsenal had agreed a fee with Salford, who remain co-owned by Manchester United legends David Beckham and Gary Neville, to sign Wright. However, the youngster was keen on a move to Liverpool and the Ammies accepted a lower offer of £200,000 plus add-ons.

And after having his medical last week, Wright’s Liverpool career has started in earnest. He was handed a debut for the under-21s in a 0-0 draw against Championship side Hull City at the AXA Training Centre, per the club’s website. Wright came off the bench for the final 30 minutes and almost scored when he had a chance well saved.

The plan is for Wright to feature in the under-21s despite being eligible for the under-18s. He will also play for Liverpool under-19s in the UEFA Youth League in the 2025-26 season. The young Reds will face the same opponents that Arne Slot’s side face in the league phase of the Champions League.

Salford, meanwhile, started their League Two campaign with a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Crewe Alexandra.