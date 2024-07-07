Liverpool confirm permanent transfer as Michael Edwards signing departs

Anderson Arroyo. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The defender has left Liverpool on a permanent basis.

Liverpool have confirmed the departure of defender Anderson Arroyo.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds in 2018 from Colombian outfit Fortaleza CEIF.

But Arroyo never made an appearance for Liverpool and spent the majority of his time on loan, with spells at Real Mallorca, KAA Gent, FK Mlada Boleslav, Salamanca CF UDS, Mirandes, Alaves, FC Andorra and Burgos.