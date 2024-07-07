Liverpool confirm permanent transfer as Michael Edwards signing departs
The defender has left Liverpool on a permanent basis.
Liverpool have confirmed the departure of defender Anderson Arroyo.
The 23-year-old joined the Reds in 2018 from Colombian outfit Fortaleza CEIF.
But Arroyo never made an appearance for Liverpool and spent the majority of his time on loan, with spells at Real Mallorca, KAA Gent, FK Mlada Boleslav, Salamanca CF UDS, Mirandes, Alaves, FC Andorra and Burgos.
With a year left on his Anfield deal, Arroyo has returned to Spanish second-tier side Burgos on a permanent deal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.