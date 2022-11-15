Liverpool’s fixtures in the Duba Super Cup 2022 confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp talks to Liverpool striker Divock Origi. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool will take part in the Dubai Super Cup next month.

While the 2022 World Cup takes place in Qatar, Jurgen Klopp’s squad - minus those taking part in the tournament - will head to the United Arab Emirates state for warm-weather training.

And they’ll be playing two matches to ensure they’re fine-tuned ahead of a return to competitive action once the 2022-23 season restarts.

The Reds are confirmed to play Ligue 1 side Lyon on Sunday 11 December (14.00 GMT) before facing Serie A champions AC Milan (15.30 GMT) on Friday 16 December.

The latter game will see Divock Origi come up against Liverpool for the first time since leaving for Milan on a free transfer in the summer.

Origi established cult status at Anfield, helping the club win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carbao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

