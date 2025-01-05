Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield on December 26, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images202

Dominik Szoboszlai absence explained as Liverpool face Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai is missing from Liverpool’s squad against Manchester United.

The midfielder was again available after serving a one-game suspension for last week’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham. Szoboszlai has been expected to feature on the bench, at a minimum, against United at Anfield.

However, the Reds have confirmed that the Hungary international is not available because of illness. On their match-day blog, Liverpool posted: “Dominik Szboszlai update: The midfielder is absent from the matchday squad due to illness.”

Joe Gomez is the other senior member of Arne Slot’s squad unavailable. The centre-back suffered a hamstring issue at West Ham and is sidelined for several weeks. It is somewhat of a surprise that Ibrahima Konate is handed an immediate return to the starting XI. The France international has been sidelined for more than a month because of a knee issue but gets the nod ahead of Jarell Quansah in the rearguard.

Conor Bradley, absent for the same timeframe as Konate, is on the bench after he recovered from a hamstring complaint. A win for Liverpool will see them move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brighton yesterday.