Liverpool confirm why Dominik Szoboszlai is missing from match-day squad against Man United
Dominik Szoboszlai is missing from Liverpool’s squad against Manchester United.
The midfielder was again available after serving a one-game suspension for last week’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham. Szoboszlai has been expected to feature on the bench, at a minimum, against United at Anfield.
However, the Reds have confirmed that the Hungary international is not available because of illness. On their match-day blog, Liverpool posted: “Dominik Szboszlai update: The midfielder is absent from the matchday squad due to illness.”
Joe Gomez is the other senior member of Arne Slot’s squad unavailable. The centre-back suffered a hamstring issue at West Ham and is sidelined for several weeks. It is somewhat of a surprise that Ibrahima Konate is handed an immediate return to the starting XI. The France international has been sidelined for more than a month because of a knee issue but gets the nod ahead of Jarell Quansah in the rearguard.
Conor Bradley, absent for the same timeframe as Konate, is on the bench after he recovered from a hamstring complaint. A win for Liverpool will see them move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brighton yesterday.
