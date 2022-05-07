Liverpool can move top of the Premier League with a victory over Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool starting line-up to face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield (19.45).

The Reds boss makes two changes from the 3-2 defeat of Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.

Jordan Henderson unsurprisingly comes back in to skipper Liverpool.

He replaces Naby Keita, with the pair rotating on a game-by-game basis in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz comes in for Diogo Jota after changing the game when introduced as a half-time substitute against Villarreal.

In central defence, Ibrahima Konate keeps his spot alongside Virgil van Dijk.

It means Joel Matip has to settle for a place on the bench, having been van Dijk’s regular partner in the Premier League.

In addition, Roberto Firmino is not in the squad despite returning to training after an ankle injury.

Klopp admitted that the Reds were tempted to be careful with the striker’s fitness ahead of the crucial end to the season.

Firmino has missed the past five games.

A win for Liverpool will see them move top of the table and pile the pressure on Manchester City.

City aren’t in action until tomorrow when they face Newcastle United.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz.