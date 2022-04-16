Liverpool take on Man City in the FA Cup semi-final.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s FA Cup semi-final against Man City at Wembley.

The Reds boss makes seven changes from Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Benfica.

Naby Keita and Luis Diaz both start for Liverpool against their Premier League title rivals.

Klopp’s decision to go with Keita means that captain Jordan Henderson has to start on the bench.

The surprise is that Diogo Jota can only make the reserve list after a knock he suffered in the 3-3 draw with Benfica.

It means that Sadio Mane spearheads the attack and is flanked by Diaz and Mo Salah.

What’s more, Ibou Konate features ahead of Joel Matip in central defence alongside Virgil van Dijk - who is skipper for the day.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are the quarter omitted from the Liverpool squad.

The Reds yet again have a fully-fit squad so four outfield players are left out along with third-choice keeper Alisson.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Diaz, Mane, Salah.