Fabio Carvalho starts for Liverpool against Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Thailand.

The Reds boss has named a mixed team of experience and youth to face their Premier League rivals at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium.

There is a first outing for summer signing Fabio Carvalho in attack.

Kopites will be looking forward to watching the teenager in action.

Club-record purchase Darwin Nunez does not feature from the outset, though.

There are starts for established players Jordan Henderson, Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott.

Darwin Nunez in Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Nat Phillips features in central defence having returned from his loan spell at Bournemouth, while Tyler Morton is given a runout in midfield.

There are also first-team appearances for academy youngsters Luke Chambers and Isaac Mabaya. The former helped England under-19s to European Championship glory earlier this summer.

The likes of Nunez, Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are expected to come off the bench at some stage.

Liverpool: Alisson, Mabaya, Phillips, Gomez, Chambers, Henderson, Morton, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino, Diaz.