Liverpool look to reach the Champions League final tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool starting line-up for tonight’s Champions League second leg against Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

The Reds boss fields a strong side despite holding a 2-0 advantage on aggregate following last week’s win at Amfield.

Klopp makes five changes from the 1-0 defeat of Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho come back into the starting line-up.

They replace Luis Diaz, Joe Gomez, James Milner and Jordan Henderson respectively.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate again gets the nod in central defence in the competition over Joel Matip.

Virgil van Dijk captains the away side due to the absence of Henderson.

Liverpool have one foot in the door of a third Champions League final appearance in five seasons.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Jota.