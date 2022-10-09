Register
Liverpool confirmed team as Jurgen Klopp makes brave formation decision vs Arsenal

Liverpool team news vs Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

By Will Rooney
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 3:33 pm
<p>Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images</p>

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s clash against high-flying Arsenal.

The Reds are unchanged from the 2-0 defeat of Rangers in the Champions League earlier this week.

It means that Liverpool look set to continue with the 4-4-2 system they played against the Scottish club - rather than Klopp’s tried-and-trusted 4-3-3.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota spearhead the attack and will be flanked by Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara starts after not being spotted in training. He partners Jordan Henderson in midfield, with Fabinho left on the bench.

Alisson is in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas in defence.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Fabinho, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Carvalho, Phillips.

