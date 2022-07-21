Liverpool are in pre-season action against RB Leipzig.

Jurgen Klopp has named a very strong team for Liverpool’s friendly against RB Leipzig in Germany tonight (18.15 BST).

In total, the Reds have made seven changes from last week’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Andy Robertson all make their first starts of the summer programme.

The only survivors from the Palace victory ar Adrian, Ibou Konate, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino.

James Milner, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho drop to the bench.

It could be argued as Liverpool’s current strongest XI and the one Klopp has earmarked for their Premier League opener against Fulham in 16 days’ time.

Big-money summer signing Darwin Nunez is made to wait for his first Reds start. He’s on the bench, with Firmino preferred to spearhead the attack.

Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Diaz, Salah, Firmino.