Liverpool take on Watford at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has named his starting line-up for Liverpool’s clash against Watford at Anfield (12.30).

The Reds boss has made six changes from the 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat of Nottingham Forest before the international break.

The likes of Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara come back into the side.

However, there is no Sadio Mane or Luis Diaz in the team.

Instead, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota keep their places alongside Salah up front.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury ahead of a big month.

Joe Gomez instead deputises at right-back for successive games.

There’s also a place in midfield for Curtis Jones after representing England under-21s over the international break.

He replaces the injured Naby Keita.

Joel Matip comes in for Ibou Konate in defence.

A win or a draw for Liverpool will see them temporarily move above Manchester City and go top of the table.

City make the trip to relegation-threatened Burnley later this afternoon.

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Jota, Firmino.