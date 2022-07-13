All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men look to improve after a defeat in their pre-season opener.

Liverpool kicked off their pre-season fixture schedule on Tuesday in Thailand.

The Reds suffered a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United, though much of the damage was done before half-time, when many of the regular starters were introduced.

Improved performances will likely arrive in the coming weeks, and fans will be interesting to see if more signings also arrive.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield:

Nunes links

Liverpool are said to have joined the race to sign Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes.

According to Jornal de Noticias via Sport Witness, Chelsea, Wolves, Manchester City and PSG are said to be eyeing Nunes this summer.

And it’s claimed Liverpool are now expressing an interest in the 23-year-old midfielder, who still has four years remaining on his current contract.

Asensio offer

Liverpool are said to have offered Marco Asensio a contract.

The Spaniard has just one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract, and he could be sold for a cut-price fee this summer.

According to Super Deporte via Paisley Gates, Liverpool, AC Milan and Newcastle have all submitted offers.

Even if Asensio - who is yet to decide on his future - agrees to one of those deals, a deal would still need to be struck with Real Madrid.

Youngster exit

Liverpool have waved goodbye to one of their young talents, with Tom Clayton leaving Anfield.

The 21-year-old has now left for Swindon Town in a bid to land regular first team football.