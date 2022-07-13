Liverpool kicked off their pre-season fixture schedule on Tuesday in Thailand.
The Reds suffered a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United, though much of the damage was done before half-time, when many of the regular starters were introduced.
At this point, the clash is little more than a fitness exercise, with Jurgen Klopp not looking for perfect performances just yet.
Improved performances will likely arrive in the coming weeks, and fans will be interesting to see if more signings also arrive.
With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield:
Nunes links
Liverpool are said to have joined the race to sign Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes.
According to Jornal de Noticias via Sport Witness, Chelsea, Wolves, Manchester City and PSG are said to be eyeing Nunes this summer.
And it’s claimed Liverpool are now expressing an interest in the 23-year-old midfielder, who still has four years remaining on his current contract.
Asensio offer
Liverpool are said to have offered Marco Asensio a contract.
The Spaniard has just one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract, and he could be sold for a cut-price fee this summer.
According to Super Deporte via Paisley Gates, Liverpool, AC Milan and Newcastle have all submitted offers.
Even if Asensio - who is yet to decide on his future - agrees to one of those deals, a deal would still need to be struck with Real Madrid.
Youngster exit
Liverpool have waved goodbye to one of their young talents, with Tom Clayton leaving Anfield.
The 21-year-old has now left for Swindon Town in a bid to land regular first team football.
The young Scot has penned a two-year deal with the League Two side, with Jurgen Klopp looking to trim his squad across permanent and loan deals for younger players.