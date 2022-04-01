A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare to return to action.

The countdown is now well and truly on for the return of the Premier League with the international break now in the rear-view mirror.

And the return of the Premier League brings the welcome return of Liverpool action, with Jurgen Klopp’s men facing Watford this weekend.

The Reds will need to keep up their fine form if they want to maintain the pressure on leaders Manchester City heading into the final stages of the season.

But while Liverpool prepare to play this weekend, we have rounded up all the latest transfer rumours:

Mane contract talks

Sadio Mane’s agent has confirmed that there are no ongoing contract talks with Liverpool.

The striker is out of contract in 2023, and while the Reds are working on a deal for Salah, they are apparently not working on Mane’s deal.

“We talk a lot with Liverpool but currently we are not talking about a contract extension,” his agent, Bjorn Bezemer said, as relayed by The Anfield Talk.

“We are waiting for the end of the season.”

Gavi blow

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Barcelona starlet Gavi over reent weeks, but it seems they face an uphill battle.

The young midfielder is out of contract in 2023, but despite seeing early proposals rejected, it seems Barcelona are still confident of agreeing a deal.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims it’s a “matter of time” before the deal is completed.

Eyes on Soler

The Reds are said to be monitoring the situation of Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler ahead of the summer.

Acording to Golsmedia, Liverpool have been tracking Soler to the point of making contact with Valencia last summer.

They are now being tipped to return to the negotiating table this summer.