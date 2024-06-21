Liverpool manager Arne Slot | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are eyeing up some targets for potential summer transfer window swoops.

Euro 2024 has provided an ideal window for club managers to not only watch their own players in action but eye up potential summer transfer targets as well. It won’t be surprising if teams take to the market following the conclusion of the tournament and make bids for those who impressed out in Germany.

Liverpool seem to be taking a very open approach to this window as they look to start their new era under Arne Slot. The departure of Jurgen Klopp has already delivered significant change at Anfield but a shuffling of the player pack could also be on the horizon as well. The Reds have been linked with a number of exciting potential targets and one of the latest names to appear on the radar is Jamal Musiala.

That’s according to The Mirror, who report that Liverpool have got their eye on the 21-year-old, who is once again commanding the spotlight thanks to his performances at Euro 2024 so far. The report claims that the Reds are ‘considering making a move’ for Musiala as his current situation with Bayern Munich remains a grey area following his rejection of a new contract.

The midfielder himself is ‘thought to be keen’ on a move to the Premier League but with his staggering €120 million (£101m) at such a young age, he will not be an easy target to acquire.

The Bayern midfielder contributed 12 goals and eight assists across all competitions last season and earned his place in Julian Nagelsmann’s Euro 2024 squad. Musiala has repaid the manager’s decision to include him in the team by bagging a goal in each of Germany’s group stage matches so far.

Despite being a midfielder by trade, the 21-year-old can operate on either wing as well, having made 11 appearances wide on the left last season for Bayern, and starting on the right under Nagelsmann in both Euro appearances this tournament.

Speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast, Gary Lineker said of Musiala: “I know we know he’s an incredible talent but boy oh boy, he’s sharp. Magical.”

Liverpool’s full focus was on restructuring their midfield last summer following an exodus including former captain and vice-captain Jordan Henderson and James Milner. Other midfielders have since been linked to the club but the Reds are also keen on adding new attacking options to the roster as well. There has been speculation over whether Luis Díaz will remain at Anfield beyond the summer and Mohamed Salah is also entering the final 12 months of his contract.